The majority of rural bankers in the 10-state Midwest and Plains region don't look favorably on the recent bailout of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

The two banks collapsed earlier this year, and federal regulators stepped in to guarantee deposits. The situation triggered an ongoing crisis of confidence for midsize U.S. banks.

Three out of four bankers who took part in Creighton University's Rural Mainstreet survey in April opposed the bailout, even though about two-thirds of them reported depositors exiting due to higher financial risks.

“Although I am a firm believer in capitalism and all the positive and negative consequences (bank/business failures) that go with such an economic system, I do believe that the FDIC and the banking industry needs to evaluate and make changes to the current system of deposit insurance,” said Jeff Bonnett, CEO of Havana National Bank in Havana, Illinois. FDIC refers to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

The survey's checking deposit index plummeted to a record low 25.0 from March’s 40.9, while the index for certificates of deposit and other savings instruments dipped to 74.0 from March’s record high 75.0. Any readings above 50 on the index that ranges from 0 to 100 suggests growth in the months ahead. Readings below 50 suggest contraction.

Jeffrey Gerhart, former chair of the Independent Community Bankers of America, said, “Depositors may move money around in order to keep under the $250,000 FDIC limit. This goes on frequently, so I don’t consider this a concern.”

The survey's overall index climbed to 50.1 after dipping below growth-neutral in March to 45.6.

“The Rural Mainstreet economy continues to experience slow, to no, to negative economic growth," said Creighton economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey of bank CEOs. "Less than 1% of bankers reported improving economic conditions for the month, with 92% indicating no change in economic conditions from February’s slow growth."

The slowing economy, higher borrowing costs and labor shortages continued to constrain the business confidence index, which slipped in April to a weak 38.0, down from 39.1 in March.

“Over the past 12 months, the regional confidence index has fallen to levels indicating a very negative outlook,” Goss said.

The Rural Mainstreet Index is based on a survey of rural bankers in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming -- states dependent on agriculture and/or energy. It focuses on about 200 rural communities with an average population of 1,300 people.

North Dakota's index for April soared to 55.7 from March’s 39.0. The state’s farmland price index expanded to 61.4 from 59.5 in March. The state’s new-hiring index climbed to 57.8 from 41.9 the previous month.

The full report can be found at http://www.creighton.edu/economicoutlook/mainstreeteconomy.