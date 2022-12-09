Rules to take effect for North Dakota K-12 critical race theory ban

School boards across North Dakota will have to adopt policies enforcing the state's K-12 ban on teaching critical race theory, after new rules take effect Jan. 1.

The Legislature's Administrative Rules Committee on Monday reviewed the one-page rules written by the state Department of Public Instruction with a raft of other state agencies' rules. There was no vote; rules go into effect if there are no committee objections under narrow criteria.

Critical race theory centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.

The Legislature last year banned the teaching of it, which prompted the rules. They essentially require local policies to allow for public viewing of curriculum and teaching materials and to include procedures for viewing those materials and for addressing violations of the ban.

The North Dakota School Boards Association plans to provide a policy template for school districts to adopt or modify, available by Jan. 1.

The committee's review of the rules Monday was brief and uneventful, unlike a heated hearing in September held by the DPI.

Critical race theory opponents at that hearing blasted gender identity issues and how history is taught. Others urged clarity on defining critical race theory and called for penalties for ban violations. Few comments related to the substance of the proposed rules, which are for "adoption of local policy for curriculum review."

Some Republican lawmakers have said they will bring legislation next year to further restrict school districts and add penalties for teaching critical race theory, such as rescinding state K-12 funding and budgeting for the attorney general to investigate complaints of violations.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley in October approved of the rules' legality and compliance with state law.

The state superintendent has no authority for state-level investigations or punishments in relation to the ban, according to Jim Upgren, assistant director for DPI's Office of School Approval and Opportunity.

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said in a statement, "The proposed rules seek to carry out the law as enacted by the Legislature, while respecting local school control and the prerogatives of locally elected school boards. Legislators have the authority to establish statewide policy on critical race theory if they choose to do so. We in North Dakota have rightfully objected to attempts by federal agencies to go beyond laws passed by Congress and use regulations to promote objectives that Congress did not authorize. Our state agencies also should not try to go beyond the law to arrogate power to themselves.”

Bismarck and Mandan public school superintendents have said critical race theory is not taught in their districts.