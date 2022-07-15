Rule revised for pets in North Dakota salons after lawmaker's scrutiny

A revised rule tied to a state lawmaker's concerns requires people who bring service animals into a salon in North Dakota to keep them under control at all times.

The Legislature's Administrative Rules Committee last month unanimously approved the new pets rule revised by the state Board of Cosmetology.

The new rule, which took effect July 1, reads: "No animals, birds, or other pets, except service animals and fish in aquariums, shall be permitted in any licensed salon. Service animals must be under the control of the handler or owner at all times."

The previous rule read: "No animals, birds, or other pets, except assistance animals for the disabled and fish in aquariums, shall be permitted in any licensed salon."

Board of Cosmetology President Tenalee Tangen presented an initial proposal in March intended to address legal concerns about animals with people with disabilities and to specify that "as long as that animal is under the care of that individual and under the handler of the individual, then we can't particularly say you can't have an animal with you," she said.

The new rule doesn't include companion animals as the initial proposal did.

Rep. Bernie Satrom, R-Jamestown, had expressed concerns about people misrepresenting their pets as service animals.

He also wondered about salons' cleanliness if they allow animals, such as dogs that lick and jump on people. He also mentioned hair and dander as "a minor component."

Satrom had said his concerns were based in testimony on a 2019 bill that became a law penalizing service animal fraud. He said service animals have been attacked by pet impostors. State law defines a service animal as a dog.

Board Vice President Rebecca Wood told lawmakers the board consulted the federal Americans with Disabilities Act for guidance on the rule's new language.

"We feel it addresses Rep. Satrom's concerns as well as achieves the board's desired intent," Wood said.