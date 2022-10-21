Rising farm costs, drought concern rural bankers

Rising farm input costs and resurgent drought are big concerns of rural bankers in the region encompassing North Dakota and nine other Midwest and Plains states.

Four of 10 bankers surveyed by Creighton University for its Rural Mainstreet Index in September cited high and escalating costs of inputs such as fertilizer as being the greatest economic challenge to their bank and area over the next 12 months.

“The Rural Mainstreet economy is now experiencing a downturn in economic activity," said Creighton economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey. "Supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures from higher farm input costs continue to constrain growth. Farmers and bankers are bracing for escalating interest rates, higher farm input costs and drought.”

Drought devastated North Dakota in 2021, but a wet spring wiped it away. None of the state was in any category of drought just three months ago, but below-normal summer precipitation has led to the resurgence of dryness in recent weeks. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 17% of the state in severe drought, with another 72% in moderate drought and 11% considered abnormally dry.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

About one of five bank CEOs reported drought impacts were the greatest economic challenge going forward.

The survey's overall economic index rose to 46.3, up from 44 in August. Any readings above 50 on the index that ranges from 0 to 100 suggests growth in the months ahead. Readings below 50 suggest contraction. September's survey was below growth-neutral for the fourth consecutive month.

The survey index measuring the economic confidence of rural bankers was 40.7, up from 38 in August but still low.

“Increases in interest rates and farm inputs will adversely affect our farmers,” said Jim Eckert, president of Anchor State Bank in Anchor, Illinois.

The Rural Mainstreet Index is based on a survey of rural bankers in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming -- states dependent on agriculture and/or energy. It focuses on about 200 rural communities with an average population of 1,300 people.

North Dakota's index for September rose to 50 from 49.2 in August. The state’s farmland price index climbed to 64.8 from 63.9 in August. The state’s new-hiring index dropped to 53.6 from August’s 56.4.

North Dakota has exported $541 million of agriculture products so far this year, up nearly 72% from the same period in 2019, according to the Office of Trade & Economic Analysis.

Proposition 12

Bankers surveyed last month were asked for their assessment of the impact of California's Proposition 12, an animal cruelty law that requires more space for breeding pigs. Pork producers it say could upend their industry and raise the cost of their products nationwide.

Four of five bankers said they expect any costs related to the law to be paid by consumers. Nearly half of the bankers said they expect little or no economic impact to livestock producers in the region.

The Iowa-based National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation sued over the proposition. The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing whether California violated the U.S. Constitution with its law.

For the complete Rural Mainstreet report, go to https://www.creighton.edu/economicoutlook/mainstreeteconomy.