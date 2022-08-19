Report: State Pen guard violated policy on day of Chad Isaak suicide; impact unknown

The North Dakota State Penitentiary guard responsible for checking on Chad Isaak the day the convicted quadruple murderer hanged himself did not follow prison policy, according to a Highway Patrol report that also states it’s unknown if proper procedures might have saved Isaak.

The report released Wednesday says Isaak hanged himself with a bedsheet sometime between 4:33 p.m. and 5:02 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.

Correctional Officer Sgt. Deandre Adams “did not follow policy and procedures” when he was supposed to check on Isaak at 4:53 p.m. and 5:28 p.m., the reports states.

“It is unknown if Isaak could have been resuscitated if he had been found at 16:53 (4:53) by Adams or if he hung himself after that time,” the report states.

Adams has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, according to Kayli Richards, spokeswoman for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Patrol spokesman Sgt. Wade Kadrmas added that "No charges are expected as per the Burleigh County states attorney."

Richards said any potential changes in prison policy will wait until after the internal investigation.

Adams declined a Tribune request for comment.

A jury in August 2021 convicted Isaak on four counts of murder and other charges in the April 1, 2019, deaths of RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and married couple Bill Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45. No motive was ever established. A judge in December sentenced Isaak to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Authorities responded to a call of inmate self-harm at the State Penitentiary about 5:40 p.m. the day of Isaak's death. He was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital at 6:24 p.m. The state medical examiner’s office concluded Isaak, 48, died from hanging himself.

Patrol report

Trooper Brian Mehlhoff in the report says penitentiary video shows Adams turns his head slightly as he walks past Isaak's cell at 4:53 p.m. but doesn't stop. The report states Adams told Mehlhoff that during the check he could see Isaak standing looking out his cell, which the trooper says "is unlikely due to the window being covered."

Isaak had a piece of cardboard partially covering the window, which inmates sometimes do if they want privacy but is against prison policy, according to Mehlhoff.

Adams does another cell check at 5:28 p.m., walks past quickly and makes a slight head turn to look at the cell window, according to the report. Adams said he saw Isaak's feet and continued with his checks. The report indicates the cardboard leaves "a small sliver of cell" still visible.

Cellmate Dondarro Watts told Mehlhoff that Isaak was alive when Watts left the cell at 4:33 p.m. Watts stood outside the cell when he returned at 5:02 p.m., knocked and received no answer, and periodically tried to peak in but didn't immediately go in as he thought Isaak might want privacy. He initially said he could see Isaak's feet, but Mehlhoff says Watts later said he "couldn't really see anything" due to the cardboard in the cell window. Watts left but eventually returned and found Isaak hanging from the top right bunk at 5:33 p.m. Video shows Watts enter the cell, then rush out to notify staff, the report states.

There were no signs of a struggle, no weapons present and no suicide note, Mehlhoff said. Watts told investigators Isaak was a loner, hadn't been acting any differently and "had no beefs with other inmates." Isaak had recently mentioned that the days were blending together, and that he was mad at his attorneys for not raising issues that he thought could have helped his case, according to Watts.

"Watts stated that Isaak never made any comments about him committing the murders or feeling guilty," the report states.

Isaak's father, David Isaak, said he learned from his ex-wife, Dawn Frankhauser, that Isaak "seemed a little more down then usually" when she visited him on the Thursday before Isaak's death, according to Mehlhoff.

Adams has worked at the penitentiary about 15 months. He told investigators his training included "kind of learning on the fly," that he shadowed another officer and was comfortable with his job after a couple of months, the report states. Adams during an interview with Mehlhoff "was visibly shaken and upset about the incident," according to the trooper. The report indicates Adams tried to resuscitate Isaak after finding him unresponsive in the cell.

Isaak was in the process of appealing his conviction. His death has raised questions about his verdict because all of his defense options had not been exhausted. The North Dakota Supreme Court has asked attorneys for written arguments on whether the appeal is moot or the verdict should be set aside. Those arguments are due Aug. 30.