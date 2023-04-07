Registration for most Bismarck Parks and Recreation District spring/summer programs opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday, both online and in person at the district office at 400 E. Front Ave.

The district offers sports, fitness and recreation programs for youth and adults. More information is in the 2023 Spring/Summer Activity Guide, at bit.ly/3ntGzEa. Limited print copies of the guide are available at the district office and facilities. People with questions can call 701-222-6455.