Refunds offered to 9,000 North Dakota deer hunters due to disease outbreak

EHD has been present in North Dakota for decades. It impacts white-tailed deer more than mule deer, due to the makeup of the animals. It’s not considered a danger to people.

The viral disease is transmitted by biting gnats. The insects can become a problem if wet conditions early in the year create mud flats that dry out later in the year -- perfect breeding areas for the insects. Outbreaks end only after a hard freeze kills off the gnats.

“Fortunately, the current weather pattern is colder-than-average temperatures with below-freezing conditions during the night, which will likely end this year’s outbreak," Stillings said.

The last similar outbreak in the region was in 2011, when deer deaths also occurred into October and prompted Game and Fish to offer refunds to more than 13,000 hunters with whitetail tags in 11 units. Only about 300 hunters actually requested refunds, according to Williams. A regular deer gun license costs $30. Williams does not expect a big impact to the department's budget from any refunds this year.

The state Game and Fish Department made available 69,050 licenses for white-tailed deer and mule deer in 2020. The gun season begins at noon on Nov. 6 and runs through Nov. 22.

White-tailed deer license holders who want a refund must mail their tag, along with a note requesting a refund due to EHD, to the Game and Fish Department’s Bismarck office no later than Nov. 5. Envelopes postmarked that day will be accepted. The agency's address is 100 N. Bismarck Expressway, Bismarck, ND 58501-5095.

