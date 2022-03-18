 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recreational trails grants available

North Dakota's Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for Recreation Trails Program grants.

The matching grant program provides funding for motorized and nonmotorized recreational trail projects. Applicants may request grant amounts ranging from a minimum of $10,000 up to a maximum of $250,000, and project sponsors must have at least 20% match available at the time of the application.

Applications must be made online utilizing Web Grants. Go to https://grants.nd.gov/index.do. For more information, go to  https://www.parkrec.nd.gov/business/ or contact Special Projects Officer AJ Torgerson at 701-328-5357.

