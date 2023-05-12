The local chapter of the Rebuilding Together nonprofit plans to help repair 18 homes in the Bismarck-Mandan area this year, starting May 12 in conjunction with National Rebuilding Together Day.

Rebuilding Together Greater Bismarck/Mandan Area was chartered in 1997 and has since raised more than $1.3 million in donations and in-kind gifts. About 6,650 volunteers have pitched in to help rehabilitate nearly 175 homes and charitable nonprofit sites.

Rebuilding Together aids people who own their homes but because of physical limitations or income can't properly maintain them. All work is done at no cost to the homeowners.

For more information go to www.rebuildingtogetherbisman.com.