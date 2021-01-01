Reach for Resilience program launches website

It's a partnership of the North Dakota Department of Human Services Behavioral Health Division and Sanford Health. They've now established the website dedicated to resources supporting wellness at the individual and organizational level.

“Our program is passionate about helping our fellow health care workers at different levels to meet their needs," said Stephanie Schafer, a behavioral health professional on the Reach for Resilience team. "We are available by phone for those who are feeling overwhelmed and needing someone to talk to in the moment. For those who prefer self-guided options like an article or a mobile app, our website is a great place to start.”