Railway Credit Union inducts 3 into its hall of fame

James Jensen, Ellen Forderer and Addison Fry have been inducted into the Railway Credit Union Hall of Fame.

Jensen has been a RCU volunteer for 29 years and serves as director and secretary-treasurer. He previously served as past vice chairman.

Forderer has been a combined RCU and Soo-Line Credit Union volunteer for 37 years and serves as a supervisory committee She previously served as past director and chairman of the Soo-Lin CU.

Fry has been a RCU volunteer for 23 years and serves as director and vice chairman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0