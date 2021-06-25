Railway Credit Union inducts 3 into its hall of fame

Douglas Erhart, Loren Wetch, and Paul Brucker have been inducted into the Railway Credit Union Hall of Fame.

Erhart has been a RCU volunteer for 26 years and currently serves as chairman of the board of directors. He was previously awarded The Dakota Credit Union Association Volunteer of the year in 2014. He was also awarded National Director of the Year at the Credit Union Leadership Conference in 2016.

Wetch has been a RCU volunteer for 26 years and currently serves as chairman of the supervisory committee. He was previously awarded The Dakota Credit Union Association Volunteer of the year in 2017.

Brucker has been employed with RCU for 34 years and currently serves as president/CEO, a position he has held since 1997. He was previously awarded The Dakota Credit Union Association Professional of the year in 2000. He was appointed by the governor and has served on the North Dakota State Credit Union Board since 2000.

