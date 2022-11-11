Raft of new North Dakota lawmakers bound for Legislature after election

The measure's language also will bar the Legislature from proposing amendments to alter or repeal the term limits; only citizens will be able to do so.

Measure Chairman Jared Hendrix said North Dakotans will "reap the rewards of this important reform."

He highlighted the "significant" victory amid opposition "from essentially every corner of the political establishment, every special interest lobbyist and influential, long-serving politician and almost every statewide elected official."

"Voters are smart. Voters understand that the system needs reform, and that they need something that is more responsive to them, and they understand innately that term limits are a step in that direction," Hendrix said.

Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, who was involved in opposing the measure, said he's proud of the efforts against Measure 1, though the group had little time and little money to oppose the measure.

"Had we had another month, I really, truly believe we could have had a great chance to defeat this, but we just ran out of time," Nathe said.