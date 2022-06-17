Radio station celebrates 45 years

KNDR 104.7 FM in Mandan will celebrate 45 years of broadcasting on Tuesday.
"Today's Christian Music" reaches people in an 80-mile radius, 24 hours a day, and farther with translators that repeat the broadcast in Beulah, Firesteel and Mobridge, South Dakota.
The station went on the air in 1977, reaching people 18 hours a day in a 40-mile radius. The studio built at the base of Crying Hill, 1400 NE Third St., was expanded in 1995 courtesy of an estate gift. The translators came in 2005 and 2007. KNDR employs seven, and two of those staff have been with the station since 1977.