R3 grant program accepting applications

The Encouraging Tomorrow’s Hunters program is accepting applications from wildlife, shooting, fraternal and nonprofit civic organizations.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department grant program aims to assist in the recruitment, retention and reactivation of hunters. It helps fund about 40 events and projects each year, with an average grant of $1,550.

The maximum grant allowed is $3,000. The application deadline is May 1. For an application and more information, go to gf.nd.gov or contact R3 Coordinator Cayla Bendel at 701-220-3461.

