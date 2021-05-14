 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public schools in Bismarck-Mandan set free summer meal schedules
0 comments

Public schools in Bismarck-Mandan set free summer meal schedules

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The public school systems in Bismarck and Mandan have released sites and schedules for free meals this summer.

The federal Agriculture Department has extended several coronavirus pandemic-related provisions into the 2021-22 school year, including free meals for all students until June 30, 2022.

In Mandan, free summer meals also will be available to anyone 18 and younger. They'll be served from June 7 through Aug. 6, with no meals on July 2, at these sites and times:

  • Mary Stark: 11-11:30 a.m.
  • Custer: 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
  • Roosevelt: 11:30 a.m. to noon
  • Middle School: 12:15-12:45 p.m.
  • Wildwood Playground: 12:30-1 p.m.

For more information, contact the school at 701-751-6500.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News