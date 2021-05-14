Public schools in Bismarck-Mandan set free summer meal schedules

The public school systems in Bismarck and Mandan have released sites and schedules for free meals this summer.

The federal Agriculture Department has extended several coronavirus pandemic-related provisions into the 2021-22 school year, including free meals for all students until June 30, 2022.

In Mandan, free summer meals also will be available to anyone 18 and younger. They'll be served from June 7 through Aug. 6, with no meals on July 2, at these sites and times:

Mary Stark: 11-11:30 a.m.

Custer: 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Roosevelt: 11:30 a.m. to noon

Middle School: 12:15-12:45 p.m.

Wildwood Playground: 12:30-1 p.m.

For more information, contact the school at 701-751-6500.

