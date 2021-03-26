Public input sought for Mandan street project

Beginning Monday, people can comment on proposed improvement to 19th Street South, from Macedonia Avenue Southeast west to the intersection of North Dakota Highway 6 in Mandan.

A virtual public input meeting will be available Monday on the North Dakota Department of Transportation website at www.dot.nd.gov, by clicking "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. A prerecorded presentation and other materials will be available. It is not a live event.

Written statements or comments about the project must be postmarked or emailed by Tuesday, April 13, and sent to Ryan Schuehle, 2370 Vermont Ave., Bismarck, ND 58504 or rschuehle@srfconsulting.com, with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

Questions or requests should be directed to Schuehle at 701-354-2406 or his email address. People who need special accommodations should contact Justin Froseth, engineering and planning director for Mandan, at 701-667-3225 or jfroseth@cityofmandan.com. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

