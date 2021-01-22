Public comments sought on Mandan road project

North Dakota's Transportation Department is accepting public comments on proposed improvements to Sixth Avenue Southeast (N.D. Highway 1806) from the Heart River Bridge to Main Street in Mandan.

The project is to include signal replacement, concrete pavement repair, ramp improvements, lane reconfiguration, lighting and bridge repairs.

A virtual public input meeting will be available Tuesday on the department website at www.dot.nd.gov. Click "Public Meetings" under "Quick Links." It is not a live event -- a prerecorded presentation and other materials will be available.

Written comments about the project must be postmarked or emailed by Feb. 3 to Adam McGill, P.E., KLJ Engineering, P.O. Box 1157, Bismarck, ND 58502-1157; or adam.mcgill@kljeng.com. Questions can be directed to McGill at 701-355-8476.

