PSC sets public hearings on electric rate increase, power plant expansion

North Dakota regulators have scheduled public comment hearings on a proposed Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. electric rate increase and a planned expansion of a Basin Electric Power Cooperative natural gas-fired power plant in Williams County.

The state Pubic Service Commission will hold the power plant hearing in Williston in January, and the rate hearing in Bismarck next spring.

Bismarck-based MDU wants an overall 12.3% rate increase, or $25.4 million annually. The increase for residential customers would be 17%. For a residential customer using 800 kilowatts of power per month, the dollar increase would be just under $15.

The PSC last summer approved an interim increase of about 8.9%, or $10.9 million, effective the following day. An interim rate increase is common in such cases. Customers will be reimbursed if the final order from the PSC is less than the interim rate.

The 8.9% hike is applied to base charges on customers’ bills, not to all components of the bill. That means an average residential customer sees an increase of 6.3% on their total bill, or $5.09.

MDU serves 93,500 electric customers in 119 North Dakota communities. It has cited investments in company facilities — including a new turbine at Heskett Station north of Mandan, which is being converted from coal to natural gas — along with increases in expenses and also inflation as reasons for the rate hike request. The company last had an electric rate increase in 2017, of 3.7%.

AARP North Dakota opposes the proposed increase, saying it unfairly targets residential customers and doesn’t give them enough ability to counteract the hike by reducing usage. AARP has concerns that a jump in rates would adversely impact people age 50 and older, for whom the group advocates.

The PSC will hold the public hearing in the Commission Hearing Room on the 12th floor of the state Capitol in Bismarck on Monday, May 1.

Power plant

Bismarck-based Basin Electric is seeking state approval to expand the capacity of the Pioneer Generation Station northwest of Williston from 242 megawatts to 583 megawatts — a $670 million project. A transmission line to connect to the grid would boost the figure to $790 million.

The co-op cites in part the region’s growing data center industry, which requires a large amount of electricity. It would be Basin’s largest single-site electric generation project since the 1980s.

The PSC will hold the public hearing at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Williston City Hall in the John Kautzman Chamber Room. Williston City Hall is at 22 E. Broadway.

For more information on either hearing, contact the PSC at 701-328-2400 or www.psc.nd.gov.