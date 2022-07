The North Dakota Game and Fish Department plans to begin its annual aerial pronghorn survey on Friday.

Small airplanes will sometimes fly low over some parts of western North Dakota during the two-week survey, the agency said.

The survey determines pronghorn abundance, herd demographics and fawn production. The data is used to set the number of licenses for the fall hunting season.

The state issued 1,710 licenses last year. Hunter success was 68%.

