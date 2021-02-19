Probe into emblematic DAPL clash continues more than 4 years later

Wilansky unsuccessfully sued the federal government in 2018, seeking the return of shrapnel and clothing taken from her while she was hospitalized in Minneapolis, or the opportunity to have the items analyzed by a forensic scientist of her choosing. She wanted the items to bolster her civil lawsuit.

Federal prosecutors argued in part that the seizures were legally done. They also said the items were evidence in a grand jury investigation into the altercation in which Wilansky was injured.

The scope of the grand jury investigation wasn't clear. But court documents unsealed in October 2017 indicated that the government had searched Wilansky’s Facebook account for any evidence that might implicate her of federal crimes dealing with homemade explosives.

Grand juries

Martinez, 46, is originally from Pueblo, Colorado, according to a GoFundMe page set up in his benefit this week. He now lives in Bismarck. He was subpoenaed in December 2016 to go before a grand jury and provide witness testimony and items including photos, according to documents provided by his attorneys at the time. The government believes Martinez is the person who drove Wilansky to Prairie Knights Casino after she was injured, and called 911 on her behalf. Martinez’s attorneys have not confirmed that.