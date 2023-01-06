Probation ordered in 2021 Morton County drug case

The last of three men to be sentenced in a Morton County traffic stop that authorities said yielded 3 pounds of methamphetamine has been put on probation for three years.

South Central District Judge Bonnie Storbakken further ordered Anthony Havlicheck, 31, of Bakersfield, California, to pay about $1,000 in court fees, records show. Storbakken suspended all but 139 days of a 20-year prison sentence and gave Havlicheck credit for 139 days already served.

Havlicheck; Brandon Hall, 31, of Hermitage, Tennessee; and Anthony Sowell, 21, of Williston, were arrested in December 2021. A Morton County sheriff’s deputy assisted a state Highway Patrol trooper in searching their vehicle after a traffic stop on Interstate 94, according to an affidavit.

The search was prompted by the smell of marijuana coming from the car and suspected pieces of marijuana on the driver’s shirt, according to authorities. The officers said they found three heat-sealed bags of meth, plastic bags, a scale and a gun. The weight of the meth was more than 53 ounces, the affidavit states.

All three men were charged with drug conspiracy, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia, court documents show. Havlicheck pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge, and the remaining two charges were dismissed, according to court records.

Hall and Sowell pleaded guilty to all three charges. Hall on Dec. 8 was placed on probation for three years and ordered to pay $1,060 in court fees. Storbakken’s sentence included a 10-year prison term with nine years suspended, and credit for one year served.

Sowell was placed on probation for three years after pleading guilty on Dec. 13. Storbakken also ordered him to pay $1,060 in court fees.