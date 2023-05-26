Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture has released the Pride of Dakota showcase and holiday showcase details for this year.

The showcases feature products marketed through the state's Pride of Dakota branding program. More than 500 North Dakota companies are members of the program administered by the Business, Marketing and Information Division of the Agriculture Department.

“We are pleased to offer events around the state again this year,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Last year our showcases were attended by more than 40,700 people and supported 617 local businesses.”

The dates, events and times are:

Sept. 8-9– Dickinson Showcase, West River Ice Center – Friday 3-8 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 27-28 – Minot Showcase, Magic Place, State Fairgrounds – Friday 3-8 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 3-4 – Grand Forks Showcase, Alerus Center – Friday 3-8 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 17-18 – Fargo Holiday Showcase, Scheels Arena – Friday 12-8 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 1-2 – Bismarck Holiday Showcase, Event Center – Friday 12-8 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“North Dakotans are very supportive of products made, manufactured, processed or produced in the state,” Goehring said.

For more information go to www.prideofdakota.nd.gov.