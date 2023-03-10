A group hoping to save the 140-year-old Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge accused BNSF Railway on March 3 of being unreasonable and arrogant, and of working to derail its efforts to secure state support for preserving the structure it believes is state property.

But separately, Attorney General Drew Wrigley informed the State Historical Board that he does not believe it has the authority under state law to stop demolition of the bridge because the structure "has always been owned privately."

Members of the Friends of the Rail Bridge nonprofit urged the state Department of Water Resources to reject a permit that would allow the railroad to raze the bridge over the Missouri River to make way for a modern structure. They touted the bridge's historical, cultural and aesthetic attributes and listed what they said were legal reasons for keeping it.

They also painted the railroad as being selfish and out for its own gain.

"Burlington Northern Sante Fe has built its empire with the help of this structure and with the investment of our national government. Time to give back," said Amy Sakariassen, a consultant for FORB and an adviser to the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Railroad officials countered that BNSF has clear title to the bridge, and has worked with federal and local officials in good faith for five years on the effort to start construction on a modern structure needed for commerce.

"This is a critical project for BNSF to continue to safely and efficiently serve our customers across North Dakota and throughout our network," BNSF Environmental Attorney Laura Mona said. "Replacement of our bridge between Bismarck and Mandan is an example of the significant investments BNSF makes in our infrastructure to safely transport the commodities we all depend on."

FORB has said it does not oppose a new bridge — it just wants to keep the existing one and turn it into a pedestrian bridge. A 2019 feasibility study conducted by North Dakota State University estimated the cost to do that at just under $7 million. The U.S. Coast Guard has said that side-by-side bridges in the river channel would result in a floodplain rise.

Final permits

BNSF has secured nearly all of the approvals it needs to build a new structure and remove the old. They include permits from the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, a North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality water quality certification, and an agreement with the Bismarck City Commission giving the railroad the right to access certain portions of city property and to obtain soil from city property.

North Dakota's Department of Water Resources is now considering whether to issue two sovereign lands permits -- one for construction of a new bridge, and one for removal of the old. Sovereign lands of North Dakota are defined as areas lying within the ordinary high-water marks of navigable lakes and streams. A public hearing on the construction permit was held last month; a hearing on the removal permit was conducted March 3.

Last October the Coast Guard finished a nearly three-year environmental review of the BNSF plan, concluding the bridge “is approaching the end of its useful life and needs to be replaced.” Federal officials determined the best alternative is to build a new bridge about 20 feet upstream and remove the existing bridge.

Members of FORB on March 3 argued that another alternative -- building a new bridge 92.5 feet upstream -- would have been feasible.

"If FORB had been able to secure a public partner to take ownership of the bridge during the federal permitting process, it's likely that the alternative I just described is the one that would have been the one presented to you for permitting," FORB Secretary Ann Richardson told Water Resources officials.

She accused BNSF of pressuring Gov. Doug Burgum and said the railroad "directly interfered with FORB's pursuit of the state of North Dakota as a public partner," citing and displaying what she said was a handwritten note by a state Department of Transportation employee obtained through a public records request.

BNSF Bridge Construction Director Mike Herzog countered that "BNSF started the permitting process over five years ago and came to the table negotiating in good faith."

Herzog said the alternative 92.5 feet upstream was not feasible for financial, logistical and environmental reasons. He said it would result in a substantial increase in cost, and would be near the Missouri River State Natural Area -- which the state Parks and Recreation Department calls "a pristine floodplain woodlands."

Mona also maintained that State Historic Preservation Officer Bill Peterson has already signed off on removal of the bridge. She cited a June 2021 letter from Peterson to the Coast Guard in which he states, "FORB has not provided the information to support the technical or economic feasibility of retaining the bridge. While we are saddened by these developments, we do concur with the need at this time to move on to Stipulation VI."

That stipulation in a working agreement involving the railroad, Peterson, the Coast Guard and FORB focused on removal of the bridge.

The State Historical Board during a March 3 meeting discussed whether it had the authority to block destruction of the bridge under state law that protects historical and archaeological sites. Wrigley informed the group that it did not have that authority, since "it is a private entity that owns the bridge."

"It doesn't mean you can't weigh in," he said.

The board passed a resolution expressing support for preserving the historic bridge but noting that it does not have authority or expertise to determine ownership. The resolution will be sent to the Water Resources Department.

Bridge ownership

FORB and BNSF on March 3 once again sparred over who owns the bridge.

BNSF maintains it has ownership under an 1864 act of Congress, long before North Dakota became a state in 1889. Mona said "134 years have passed since North Dakota achieved statehood, and in that time, the state has never claimed to own the bridge," and that any claim now would be illegal.

FORB maintains that the state has held ownership of the Missouri River bed up to the high-water mark since statehood, along with any permanent fixtures attached.

"The language of the 1864 act grants (the railroad) a right of way and the right to build the bridge but does not address ownership," Richardson said. "Until they've shown language specifically addressing the fundamental constitutional rights reserved to the states on navigable waterways under the Public Trust and Equal Footing doctrines, they have no claim."

Those doctrines include in part the principle that the government owns and protects certain natural resources for public use.

The state Attorney General’s Office in the past has declined to issue a formal opinion on bridge ownership, suggesting that the courts would be the proper venue for the dispute. But Wrigley during the State Historical Board meeting March 3 said the state owns the riverbed but "it is a private entity that owns the bridge."

Mona said BNSF is seeking the sovereign land permits "on a voluntary basis in an effort to work in partnership with the state."

Richardson said if the state approves the permits, it "will result almost exclusively in a private benefit to BNSF, a company with billions in annual profits, with virtually no discernible benefit to Bismarck-Mandan or the people of North Dakota." FORB member Margie Zalk Enerson accused BNSF of an "arrogant sense of entitlement."

Herzog said BNSF is committed to being "a good neighbor in the communities we work in."

BNSF has provided $500,000 for a grant program to help document the history and legacy of the rail bridge, according to the State Historical Society, which is overseeing the Bis-Man Rail Bridge Fund and accepting applications for salvage, exhibits, special projects and educational activities directly related to the history of the bridge.

Applications and guidelines for the grant programs are available at history.nd.gov or can be requested by contacting Grants and Contracts Officer Amy Munson at 701-328-3573.

The bridge is eligible for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places, the federal government’s list of properties it deems worthy of preservation and recognition. The National Trust for Historic Preservation named the bridge one of “America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places” in 2019.

The bridge is part of the Northern Plains National Heritage Area, one of 55 congressionally designated areas in the United States, encompassing five counties along an 80-mile stretch of the Missouri River in central North Dakota. Congress dedicated the heritage area in 2009.

"It is a bridge to our past, a bridge between cultures and people and places. It is a bridge to our future, if we have the courage to save it," FORB member Erik Sakariassen said.

The railroad expects construction of a new Bismarck-Mandan bridge to take 2-3 years once physical work begins. The existing bridge will be left in service until the new one is operational. The cost of construction and removal is estimated at more than $64 million.

BNSF says it plans to build a single-track bridge with the capability of carrying a second track in the future if train volume made it necessary. FORB has expressed worries about the impact of a two-track system through Bismarck. The group also has indicated it’s considering a lawsuit to try to save the existing bridge.