Postal Service seeks help finding new home for Mandan post office

The U.S. Postal Service is asking Mandan citizens for their input on a proposal to relocate the Mandan post office.

Due to growth in the community, the Postal Service is looking for a larger building to house the post office, currently at 300 Collins Ave.

Mandan City Administrator Jim Neubauer said city officials will help the Postal Service in any way they can to ensure the relocation goes smoothly.

"They’ve really outgrown their facility," Neubauer said. "We sent them some locations but it's up to them to figure out what works best."

According to a press release, an ideal building would be approximately 13,400 square feet with 88-plus parking spaces. The Postal Service also will consider purchasing land to build a new building. The relocation project aims to find a substitute building as close as possible to the previous location.

A Postal Service spokesman declined to comment on the potential relocation.

After considering the public's input, the Postal Service will make a final decision to either proceed with, modify or cancel the proposal.