Police: University of Mary student accidentally drowned

Authorities have identified a 22-year-old University of Mary student whose body was found in a channel off the Missouri River last weekend.

Isaac Bohaty, of Lincoln, died of accidental drowning, according to initial results of an autopsy conducted by the State Medical Examiner, Mandan Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten said Tuesday.

The circumstances of Bohaty's death are unclear. There were no witnesses, Flaten told the Tribune.

"Just found in the water. Mostly ice. One area with some open water," she said. "He hadn't been seen and his friends reported him missing."

Mandan police received the missing person report for Bohaty on Sunday afternoon. Items believed to belong to him were located on the ice of a river channel near where he was last seen Saturday evening, in the area of South Bay Drive and 40th Avenue Southeast in Mandan.

Dive teams from the Morton County and Burleigh County sheriff’s offices later found his body in an area of open water in the channel.

Bohaty was a student at the University of Mary in Bismarck, and had competed on the school's track team until fall 2020, according to university spokesman Tom Ackerman.

The school hosted Catholic Vespers and Mass for Bohaty on Monday evening. About 500, faculty, students and staff attended, Ackerman said. Priests were available to counsel anyone who requested it.

