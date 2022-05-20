Police say Mandan man had 700 child sex abuse files on his phone

A Mandan man who police say had 700 videos and images of child sexual abuse on his phone has been charged with two felonies, one of which could send him to prison for 20 years.

Authorities following up on tips arrested Trevor Duenas, 21, after executing a search warrant Monday at a Lewis Road Northwest residence, according to an affidavit. The tips were from August 2020 to March 2022, with most dated between March 17 and March 29 of this year.

Officials investigating the tips found 23 files had been uploaded to accounts associated with email addresses which Duenas later admitted owning, authorities allege. The files depicted girls ages 6-16 engaged in sexual conduct, the affidavit states. Investigators sought a search warrant after discovering the files and obtaining street address information linked to the account owner.

Investigators said they found 500 videos and 200 images on Duenas’ phone, which he provided to them as they executed the search warrant. He admitted to possessing and distributing the materials since moving to North Dakota in 2020, according to the affidavit.

Duenas is charged with promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor and possessing prohibited materials, according to court documents. Defense attorney Justin Balzer declined comment to the Tribune.

