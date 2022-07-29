Police report details tragic death of child in Mandan parade float mishap

A 6-year-old girl who died when she fell from a parade float just before the start of Mandan's Fourth of July parade might have been reaching to pop a soap bubble when the chair she was sitting in toppled over the side, putting her in the path of the float trailer's wheels.

A police report of the incident released to the Tribune on Monday paints a heartbreaking picture of a little girl -- who wasn't even supposed to be in Mandan on the holiday -- dying a tragic death.

Mabel Askay, a recent kindergarten graduate from Ventura, California, was in town visiting relatives.

"(Mother) Danielle had explained that they had come up for a family vacation and was supposed to be meeting (husband and father) Mike in Montana, but she had delayed leaving Mandan to meet up with him as they had become sick ... and decided to stay in Mandan to wait out their quarantine and mandatory mask time," police Sgt. April Bowman wrote.

Mabel, whose aunt works at DK Orthodontics, was riding on the business's float atop a double-axle flatbed trailer that was en route to the parade staging area about 9 a.m. on July Fourth when she fell and was killed. Mandan Police Lt. Pat Haug on Friday told the Tribune that an investigation determined no charges are warranted because the death was "just a pure accident."

“Nobody did anything really to cause it,” he said.

Mabel was seated on a "child size red folding chair" at the front of the float trailer, Haug wrote in the police report. Bowman described it as a "camping chair." Officer Trenton Stewart described the chairs on the float as "beach chairs" and said they "were not secured in any fashion to the bed of the trailer."

The man driving the pickup that was towing the float told police that he was at a complete stop because traffic in front of him was stopped, and that as those vehicles began to move forward so did he. He reported not going very fast. A passenger in a semitrailer in line directly behind the float told police that he estimated the speed at about 5 mph. A witness on the float told police the float was "wobbly" when it would stop and start.

Bowman wrote, "The trailer had side rails with signage for DK Orthodontics near the back two sides and rear end of the trailer, just past the wheel axles. The front portion of the float was open on both sides ..."

A DK Orthodontics employee on the float who saw Mabel fall over the side told police that the girl had her arm outstretched immediately beforehand, and another witness said another child on the float had been playing with bubbles and that he thought Mabel might have been trying to pop a bubble.

The police report indicates confusion ensued after Mabel fell. One witness told police she yelled at the pickup driver to back up but that he drove forward instead. The driver reported that he had put the truck in park but heard some people yelling for him to drive forward, so he did, then stopped again.

The driver of the semi behind the float corroborated that some people were yelling at the pickup driver to go forward while others were yelling at him to back up.

Mabel was pronounced dead at a hospital. The cause of death is listed as "blunt force injury of head," and deemed accidental.

'Red-haired tornado'

The Askay family in a statement to the Tribune in the aftermath of Mabel's death said she "lit up every room she ever entered, and our world is now dimmer without her. We know she is with Jesus, but we are having a very difficult time saying goodbye. Please keep our family, including Mabel's older siblings, Fletcher and Matilda, in your prayers as we gather our strength to start the process of moving forward."

Mabel's obituary states she "lived her life like a red-haired tornado that fiercely loved everyone she ever came across. She never met anyone, or any of God's creatures, that she couldn't be friends with." It described her as someone who was "always up for adventure"; a lover of books, animals and cuddling, or as she called it, "cuttlin"; and a child who "loved to dress up and twirl" but also "loved to get sweaty and dirty."

"She was equally comfortable wearing dresses as she was in her beloved baggies," the obituary said.

A GoFundMe account set up for the Askay family had a goal of $10,000 and has raised more than $93,000.

The family in a notice published in a recent Bismarck Tribune Celebrate section thanked the Bismarck-Mandan community “for your love, support, financial contributions, encouraging words, prayers and hugs over the past two weeks as we said goodbye to our Mabel Rae. You held us up while our world crumbled.”