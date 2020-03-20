Police release names of suspects in Mandan stabbing incident

Mandan police have released the names of three of the four people arrested in connection with a March 12 stabbing that sent a man into surgery at a Bismarck hospital.

Police arrested Ikenna Anugwom, 19, of Bismarck, Bray Willey, 36, of Mandan, and Maria Felix, 42, of Mandan, Deputy Chief Lori Flaten said March 13. A 16-year-old male was arrested for murder conspiracy and terrorizing. His name wasn't released because he's a juvenile.

All three adults are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit burglary, and terrorizing, court documents show. Willey and Felix also are charged with misdemeanor false reporting to law enforcement. Anugwom and Willey made their initial court appearance Friday. South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig set bail for each at $50,000 cash. They're being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

The arrests were in connection with a stabbing incident in which police say Bomichael Lund, 36, suffered multiple stab wounds. Flaten on Thursday said Lund was in surgery. She was unable to obtain an update on his condition Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}