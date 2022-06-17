Peters, Schuchard and Furaus win Mandan School Board seats

The Mandan School Board race was close enough that one of the candidates could demand a recount under state law.

Newcomers Tom Peters and Heidi Schuchard and incumbent Lori Furaus were elected to the board on Tuesday. Peters got 18% of the vote, Schuchard 17% and Furaus 15%.

Savannah Schmidt lost a seat to Furaus by 10 votes but said Wednesday that she does not plan to demand a recount. She said it was a good race and that the close vote is a testament to the community’s involvement. Schmidt said she has complete faith in Furaus as Furaus already has experience on the board.

“I trust the auditor, I trust the people that voted and I have confidence that those elected will do a great job,” Schmidt said.

Peters said his immediate focus is "listening and learning." Schuchard said school safety is her biggest priority in light of recent mass shootings around the country, and she also wants education to focus on basic subjects and life skills such as "how to budget balance their own checkbooks, how to budget -- skills like that so that they don’t fall flat when they get to the real world."

Furaus said she is "ready to get back to work" on issues including parent and community engagement, safety and wellness of students and staff, attracting and retaining quality educators, and dealing with growing enrollment.

Candidates prioritized school safety, teacher retention and the construction of two new district schools in their campaigns. They also discussed their stances on national and local issues including COVID-19 protocols, critical race theory and cameras in classrooms.

Peters is a retired Mandan Public Schools assistant principal who worked in the district for almost 30 years.

Schuchard is a youth worker with the Mandan Police Department and mother to an MPS student.

Furaus was first elected to the board in 2013. She is a Bismarck Public Schools teacher and president of the Central Regional Education Association Governing Board. She is a Mandan Public Schools parent.

Schmidt is an accountant and mom of two MPS students.

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

