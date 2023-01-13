Persistent drought a worry of rural bankers; survey finds low business confidence

Drought in Midwest and Plains states is having a negative impact on the region's agricultural outlook, according to a monthly survey of rural bankers.

A slowing economy, strong energy prices, higher borrowing costs and elevated agriculture input costs continued to constrain business confidence in December, according to Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the 10-state Rural Mainstreet Index survey.

The business confidence index was at 29.6, up from 27.3 in November but still "very weak," according to the survey. Any readings above 50 on the index that ranges from 0 to 100 suggests growth in the months ahead. Readings below 50 suggest contraction.

“Over the past nine months, the regional confidence index has fallen to levels indicating a very negative outlook,” Goss said.

David Steffensmeier, chairman of First Community Bank in Beemer, Nebraska, said, “Our area was negatively affected by the dry weather, and crop yields were lower so income will follow the yields.”

Jeff Bonnett, CEO of Havana State Bank in Havana, Illinois, said, “Significant increases to all other input costs projected for 2023 will force farm operators to pay extra attention to the business side of producing a crop.”

About one-fifth of rural bankers reported that higher interest rates were restricting the purchase of farm equipment. One-fourth of bankers expect high farmland prices to discourage investments in farm operations this year. Only one-third of bank CEOs assess 2023 as a good time to invest in farm operations.

The survey's overall economic index in December rose above growth-neutral for the first time since May, but only to a "tepid" 50.1 from 45.7 in November.

“The Rural Mainstreet economy continues to experience slow, to no, to slightly negative economic growth. On average, bankers expect 2022 net farm income in the region to expand by 10.0% in comparison to (the federal government's) projected growth of 13.8% for the nation’s farmers,” Goss said.

Drought remains a big concern in the region as 2023 begins. All of North Dakota is either abnormally dry or in some form of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a partnership of the Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Many other states have it worse. About half of Kansas and Nebraska, for example, is in extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories on the five-level severity scale.

The Rural Mainstreet Index is based on a survey of rural bankers in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming -- states dependent on agriculture and/or energy. It focuses on about 200 rural communities with an average population of 1,300 people.

North Dakota's index for December climbed to 60.4 from November’s 54.9. The state’s farmland-price index slumped to 71.8 from 73.4 the previous month. The state’s new-hiring index rose to 57.1 from November’s 55.9.