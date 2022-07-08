Permanent arena being built for Mandan Rodeo Days; $2.8M facility will be ready next year

Construction is underway for a permanent home for Mandan Rodeo Days.

The event has become a Fourth of July staple in the Bismarck-Mandan area over the past century, but it has frequently relied on temporary venues. That was still the case this year, but the Mandan Park District and Mandan Rodeo Committee are building a venue that will host the annual event, along with others, going forward. Northwest Contracting began constructing the facility in late May.

The arena will cost $2.8 million, with $1 million of that raised through the Mandan Visitor's Promotion Fund, which is supported by city restaurant and lodging tax revenue. The rest has come from local organizations, community members and the Mandan Rodeo Committee.

"We are grateful to the community. We have had great enthusiasm and support,” Mandan Parks Director Cole Higlin said.

Dakota Community Bank & Trust President and CEO Dale Pahlke donated $750,000. The facility is being named the Dale Pahlke Arena on the Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rodeo Grounds.

Plans to build an arena are not new. The rodeo has been without a permanent home for a while, according to Mandan Rodeo Committee Past President Jason Middleson. A number of potential arena projects have been proposed but didn't pan out -- until now.

“It's something they’ve been wanting to do for the past 30 years,” Middleson said. “It just hasn’t worked out.”

The permanent arena will create cost savings for the holiday event. The city of Mandan, the Mandan Park District, and the Mandan Rodeo Committee spend close to $35,000 on setup and tear-down costs, Middleson said. The money goes toward clearing a spot on the Dacotah Speedway racetrack, lighting and audio work, and other amenities.

The arena also will create better experiences for visitors, according to Higlin. Competitors will have a larger area to compete in that will feature better drainage during summer storms. Fans will sit in one of two 2,000-seat grandstands, both sheltered from the sun and rain by a canopy. Other features will include a video board and an area for food trucks. Some existing infrastructure will continue to be used.

“The venue is growing to what it should have been from the beginning," Higlin said.

Middleson said the arena will attract more events and people to the community and continue the rich history of Mandan Rodeo Days. He also hopes the arena will enable the event to grow. It's already the largest rodeo in North Dakota, and one of the oldest in the country, according to Middelson. The event drew over 6,100 spectators last year, according to the Mandan Park District.

“There is a lot of history with this rodeo and Mandan. When you say Mandan, you think of this rodeo," Middleson said.

Construction is set to be complete by fall. It was originally slated to wrap up by this July but was delayed due to supply chain issues and April snowstorms, according to the Park District. Mandan Rodeo Days will hold its first event in the new venue in July 2023.

For more information, go to https://mandanparks.com.