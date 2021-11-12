Pediatricians urge COVID-19 shots for young children as state tracking data becomes available

North Dakota health officials on Tuesday began publicly tracking COVID-19 vaccinations of children in the 5-11 age range, and hundreds of doctors in the Dakotas encouraged parents to protect their kids as shots for that age group get underway across the nation.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in the state ticked up as testing increased with the start of the workweek on Monday, and officials also reported five more coronavirus-related deaths.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week endorsed Pfizer's vaccine for children ages 5-11. Doses for that age group are about one-third of the amount given to adolescents and adults.

There are about 82,000 children in that age range in North Dakota, according to the Health Department -- about 11% of the state population. The agency's vaccine dashboard on Tuesday showed that 1.3% of them -- about 1,000 -- had received one dose of the vaccine.

The American Academy of Pediatrics chapters of North Dakota and South Dakota on Tuesday urged parents to vaccinate their children ages 5 and up against COVID-19. People who oppose the vaccine question whether it's safe; the pediatricians said there is no doubt.

“This vaccine has undergone rigorous testing and in-depth studies to ensure safety and effective protection against COVID-19 infection," they said in a statement. "The vaccine is very good at preventing COVID-19 infections, excellent at preventing severe COVID-19 disease, and outstanding at preventing COVID-19 deaths. To us, even one child dying from a vaccine-preventable illness such as COVID-19 is one too many.”

Numerous health care organizations including the state medical associations in the two states and more than 200 individual health care providers in the Dakotas signed onto the letter.

Sanford Health Bismarck and CHI St. Alexius Health both are scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children ages 5-11. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health conducted a drive-thru clinic at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

