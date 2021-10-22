Patrol trooper uninjured when squad car sideswiped

A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper escaped injury when the trooper's parked squad car was sideswiped on Interstate 94 at Jamestown.

The trooper was assisting a stranded motorist along the left eastbound lane shortly before 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. The trooper had emergency lights activated, including an amber arrow board directing traffic to move to the right, the patrol said.

The trooper was seated and seat belted in the squad car when another car approached, slowed and then sideswiped the patrol vehicle before continuing on, authorities said. The trooper followed, stopped the car and arrested Angela Fickert, 51, of East Grand Forks, Minnesota, for driving under suspension and on an outstanding Morton County arrest warrant for failure to appear on a previous driving under suspension charge.

Fickert also was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving without liability insurance. She was not injured.

The patrol did not name the trooper.

