Patrol identifies Bismarck man killed in April 9 crash

Theodore Heidrich, 53, died when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a 1997 Ford Taurus driven by Ronald Newman, 78, of Mandan. Newman at about 7 p.m. was westbound on Memorial Highway and turning left onto Third Street Southeast, the patrol said. Heidrich was going east and attempted to avoid the collision but struck the front passenger fender of Newman’s car. Heidrich was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital, the patrol said.