Patrol identifies Bismarck man killed in April 9 crash

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the Bismarck man killed April 9 in a crash in Mandan.
Theodore Heidrich, 53, died when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a 1997 Ford Taurus driven by Ronald Newman, 78, of Mandan. Newman at about 7 p.m. was westbound on Memorial Highway and turning left onto Third Street Southeast, the patrol said. Heidrich was going east and attempted to avoid the collision but struck the front passenger fender of Newman’s car. Heidrich was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital, the patrol said.
The crash is still under investigation. The Mandan Police Department, Mandan Fire Department and Metro Area Ambulance also responded.