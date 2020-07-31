Past and present pandemic stories tell of North Dakotans' personal tolls

Some stories have brought tears to her eyes, she said. People have expressed feelings of isolation and extreme loneliness.

"The famous 'Coronavirus' took away my ability to go out and get my braces on, get my license, stop me from getting an education, and it stopped me from seeing my grandma," one account says. "I wake up every morning and I do the same thing every single day. I have never felt so lonely. You feel as if you can't eat any food since there is barely even enough toilet paper to use. On the bright side, this has given the Earth a break, and a time to heal."

Other accounts talk of peace in being at home with family.

"I've connected with my girlfriend in a new way, spending most of our days together has gotten us to understand each other a little bit better, I think we're both a little more patient with each other," one says. "So this virus hasn't been all bad, there have been some positives, albeit few compared to the destruction and havoc it's wreaking across the nation."