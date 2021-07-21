Parched Plains: 'Be very careful': North Dakota drought worsens wildfire conditions

"It's just easier for a fire to get started," as simple as a vehicle dragging chains along a highway, he said. "Just a lot of little stuff that normally wouldn't start (fires) that do now."

The biggest wildfires so far this year have been one in January that burned more than 16,000 acres around the state line near Hettinger and Lemmon, South Dakota, and a 9,803-acre fire in May near Mandaree, according to Beth Hill, the North Dakota Forest Service acting outreach and education manager.

In April, Medora residents temporarily evacuated the town due to a Badlands wildfire that threatened the amphitheater that is home to the long-running Medora Musical. An electrical line that sagged and arced started the fire.

Winter precipitation isn't a major factor in the drought, according to North Dakota Agriculture Weather Network Director Daryl Ritchison. North Dakota averages less than 2 inches of precipitation in winter, he said.

"Really our problems, to me, have been since April 1 moving forward," he said. Most of the state has received 50%-65% of average rainfall so far this year, he said.

But a lack of snow cover last winter did mean that some of last year's grasses weren't compacted but instead left standing, which added to the fuel load, Buchholz said.