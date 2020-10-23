Pandemic shapes North Dakota gubernatorial candidates' plans for office

"I think too many people in North Dakota have taken the national perspective on what that means instead of looking at what Democrats in North Dakota have done for the state, and so that's the challenge that a lot of Democrats like Dr. Shelley have moving forward, and so I can see, like I said, why she would stress that NPL background," he said.

Pandemic

Burgum has been the face of North Dakota's pandemic response since March, when the virus emerged in the state.

In regular press conferences and to the Tribune, he has touted his approach to "saving lives and livelihoods," boosting testing and hospital capacities and taking "a holistic look" at needs in the state, from K-12 to behavioral health issues.

He sees 2021 bringing vaccines and improved understanding of treatments for COVID-19, and he watches for what Congress might do and how the presidential election will result.

He acknowledges the pandemic "is on everybody's mind now for sure" but asks "when the pandemic's in the rearview mirror, which it will be, then we'll have to say, 'What else does the candidate bring to the table?'"