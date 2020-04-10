Pandemic cuts into business for Bismarck-Mandan salons

She's concerned clients will resort to at-home treatments during the closure, attempting hair colors and other care by themselves, which "might create a problem" for stylists after the virus passes. Haibeck urged clients not to administer store-bought hair dyes.

Manicures and eyelash appointments are usually done on a two- to three-week basis, while hair services can be a four- to eight-week window, Birst said.

"I think that we can all just embrace the non-self-care together, meaning none of us are getting our hair colored or hair cut, nails done, pedicures done," she said. "I just think we're at home anyway. I guess my plea and request to the community is we're going to be OK if you get a little more gray hair than you used to. What we really need to be focused on is everyone's safety and concern right now."

Her stylists this week were working on videos for some temporary self-care tips. Some clients have asked for stylists' personal phone numbers for house calls, which Birst said she won't give out.

But she also has received many words of encouragement from clients during the closure, some of whom have offered to purchase products or to continue to pay for services.