The first look at the potential spring flooding season in North Dakota shows a low risk for major flooding around the state despite above-normal snowfall so far this winter.

The National Weather Service in late January issued its first flood potential outlooks. They're not meant to be a forecast, but a look at the probabilities of flooding over the next 90 days given current conditions. The agency updates them regularly heading into spring. The spring melt season typically is around the second to fourth week of March.

Flood risk is lower than normal along the Little Missouri, Little Muddy, Knife, Heart and Cannonball rivers, and along Spring and Cedar creeks. The risk for easternmost Missouri River tributaries -- Beaver, Apple, Burnt and Painted Woods creeks -- is slightly below to near normal.

The risk is slightly below normal even in the James River Basin, which has some of the wettest snowpack in the state.

The main reason for lower-than-expected flood risks given the above-normal snowpack is that "Soils are widely considered exceptionally dry and often much warmer than normal for this time of year," the weather service said. "This suggests that the always important melt pattern will be even more critical this year in determining the fraction of meltwater that will infiltrate into the soil, and how much will turn into runoff and find its way into local rivers and streams."

The agency also noted that the region is only about halfway through the snowfall accumulation season, and that the water content in the snowpack "can significantly change during the months of February and March."

Drought persists in North Dakota. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map shows all of the state in some form of drought, mostly the "moderate" category. Patches in the west and south central regions are still in severe drought. Most of Burleigh and Morton counties is in the "abnormally dry" category.

"Much of the High Plains remains in a holding pattern as areas that received abundant snowfall ... are slow to make improvements due to the long-term nature of drought in the region," said Rocky Bilotta, a physical scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Centers for Environmental Information.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of NOAA, the National Drought Mitigation Center and the federal Agriculture Department.

Monthly climate statistics from the weather service show that Bismarck, Dickinson, Minot and Jamestown all had about two-tenths of a inch of precipitation in January, below normal for all four cities. Normal for Bismarck is about half an inch.

Other flood outlooks from around North Dakota show below-normal risk in the Souris River Basin upstream from Minot and above-normal risk downstream from the city; and minor to isolated moderate flooding in the Red River Valley. There's about a 50% chance that Devils Lake will rise a foot from its freeze-up elevation, but virtually no chance of a record elevation.

The monthly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service shows that North Dakota's winter wheat crop is mostly in fair to good condition. The crop is planted in the fall, goes dormant over winter and begins growing again in the spring.

Cattle and calf conditions statewide are mostly rated fair to good, with death loss mostly light to average. Hay supplies are rated 84% adequate, and stockwater supplies 80% adequate.