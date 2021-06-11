Otter Creek 55 Mountain Bike Race and Festival set for Saturday

The Otter Creek 55 Mountain Bike Race and Festival has a race for everyone, including a race for kids and for those with electric bikes.

701 Cycle & Sport is hosting the seventh annual Otter Creek 55 Mountain Bike Race and Festival on Saturday at the Harmon Lake trails north of Mandan.

In 2004, a group of North Dakota mountain bikers started what was then called, “The Race to Sunset,” a 12-hour race set at Sunset Park in Mandan, according to Melissa Marquardt, marketing and event coordinator for 701 Cycle & Sport. The race moved when the Harmon Lake Recreation Area opened, she said.

“As the trail systems out at Harmon have continued to grow -- now we’re up to nearly 20 miles of trail out there -- we’ve continued the race to grow with it, utilizing all the trails out there,” Marquardt said.

Following the contours of the lake, the race offers different terrain and levels of difficulty for all riders. Race opportunities this year include 15-mile, 35-mile and 55-mile races, as well as a 35-mile e-bike option. The festival will include food and drink vendors.

Marquardt said they were able to host the race last year, which was their biggest race to date, with 150 riders completing the race. This year, the race cap is set at 200 people, she said.