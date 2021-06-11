Otter Creek 55 Mountain Bike Race and Festival set for Saturday

The Otter Creek 55 Mountain Bike Race and Festival has a race for everyone, including a race for kids and for those with electric bikes.
701 Cycle & Sport is hosting the seventh annual Otter Creek 55 Mountain Bike Race and Festival on Saturday at the Harmon Lake trails north of Mandan.
In 2004, a group of North Dakota mountain bikers started what was then called, “The Race to Sunset,” a 12-hour race set at Sunset Park in Mandan, according to Melissa Marquardt, marketing and event coordinator for 701 Cycle & Sport. The race moved when the Harmon Lake Recreation Area opened, she said.
“As the trail systems out at Harmon have continued to grow -- now we’re up to nearly 20 miles of trail out there -- we’ve continued the race to grow with it, utilizing all the trails out there,” Marquardt said.
Following the contours of the lake, the race offers different terrain and levels of difficulty for all riders. Race opportunities this year include 15-mile, 35-mile and 55-mile races, as well as a 35-mile e-bike option. The festival will include food and drink vendors.
Marquardt said they were able to host the race last year, which was their biggest race to date, with 150 riders completing the race. This year, the race cap is set at 200 people, she said.
“So many races were canceled last year. We were lucky enough to have ours … so I think people are ready to just get out there and race again,” Marquardt said.
This year, the top three overall men and the top three overall women in the 55-mile race will take home $3,000 in cash prizes, Marquardt said. These prizes were donated by local organizations, including First Western Bank & Trust, Missouri River Dental, Cedric Theel Toyota and Dakota Physical Therapy, according to Marquardt.
“We couldn’t do it without (our sponsors). It’s awesome to have the support of the community behind this race. That’s what has helped this grow over the years,” she said.
In addition, a free kids race, sponsored by the Bismarck Larks, will take place at 2 p.m., with registration opening at 1 p.m. Camping is also available at Harmon Lake, as well as a beach and other family activities.
Register online for the seventh annual Otter Creek 55 Mountain Bike Race and Festival at Harmon Lake at www.701cycleandsport.com or www.bikesignup.com/Race/ND/Mandan/OtterCreek55. Registration remains open the morning of the event.