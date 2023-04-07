The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has fined a Mandan construction business more than $505,000 for trench violations.

Bowers Excavating was cited for three willful and four repeat violations, and one serious violation after three inspections in about a four-week span last year in Bismarck-Mandan. No workers were reported to be hurt.

Bowers Excavating declined to comment on the fines to the Tribune.

Trench collapses nationwide in 2022 killed 39 workers. Thousands of pounds of soil and rocks can crush or smother people in seconds, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

OSHA said inspectors for the seventh time in five years found Bowers Excavating exposing employees to trench hazards. The company previously failed inspections at a Mandan worksite in 2021, and at three sites in Bismarck and one in Watford City in 2019.

OSHA assessed the excavating company $505,333 in proposed penalties for the 2022 violations. The company can appeal.

“The idea that our inspectors found the company’s owner actively supervising employees as they worked without required protection at two worksites in 2022 is very troubling, and shows a callous disregard for human life,” OSHA Regional Administrator Jennifer Rous said.

OSHA found the company failed to use adequate protective systems, failed to provide a safe means of entering and exiting the trenches, did not keep soil piles at least 2 feet from the edge of the trench to prevent materials from falling or rolling into the excavation, and failed to protect workers from the hazards related to water accumulating in trenches.

“They must immediately develop and use a comprehensive safety and training program before tragedy strikes,” Rous said.