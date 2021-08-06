Opening statements in quadruple homicide trial center on evidence, motive

He suggested authorities fell victim to “confirmation bias” -- focusing on evidence they believed supported their theory and ignoring anything that didn’t.

“This case is a rush to judgment based on erroneous information that led to erroneous conclusions,” Quick said.

Isaak is charged with four counts of murder, along with felony counts of burglary and concealment within a vehicle, and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He has been jailed since his arrest three days after the killings, held on $1 million bond. He pleaded not guilty in August 2019. He could face life in prison without parole if convicted.

Isaak, once again dressed in street clothes Wednesday with no handcuffs or shackles, listened quietly to the proceedings, showing little emotion.

A jury of six men and six women, along with two alternates -- a man and a woman -- were sworn in Wednesday morning, after two days of jury selection. They were chosen out of an initial pool of 118 people. Attorneys during the selection process asked potential jurors questions ranging from their knowledge of the case to their ability to handle seeing evidence that includes graphic images. Authorities say the four people were slain in a matter of minutes, with three of them shot and stabbed. One person's throat was cut.