One year into pandemic, some still struggle with effects of COVID-19

Before being diagnosed with COVID-19, Bismarck resident Ken Sambor was a "pretty active guy." He played golf in the summer and curled in the winter.
Now, he gets fatigued more easily. He used to get "riled" about people walking slow, and now he's the one who has to take his time. He also experiences sensitivity to temperature.
Sambor is what's known as a "long-hauler": someone who had COVID-19 and is still experiencing symptoms that impact daily life months down the road.
Patients report chest pain with exertion, foggy thinking, shortness of breath, burning in the hands and feet, and the need for oxygen or machines to assist with breathing after having the disease, according to Dr. Andrew Stahl, who practices internal medicine at Sanford Health Bismarck. Stahl also is a former state health officer, having served last summer.
The majority of people with COVID-19 who develop symptoms see them resolve within two weeks, according to Stahl. But about 10-20% of people have prolonged symptoms, sometimes lasting for several months. Young adult patients have had strokes, and other patients have experienced persistent loss of smell or taste, he said.
"It has caused symptoms and processes that I would have never expected in medicine," Stahl said.
The data on long-term COVID-19 effects is still new, according to Stahl. It's especially true for North Dakota, which saw COVID-19 cases increase in the summer and fall compared to states such as California and New York, which felt the effects of the pandemic earlier in 2020, the physician said.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a study last summer that found that two to three weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, 35% of people had not returned to their "usual state of health." About a third of respondents said they were still experiencing fatigue.
Long-haul COVID-19 was "not on the radar" at the start of the pandemic but gained more attention toward the end of 2020, according to Stahl.
"We're only a year into this pandemic, and lot of this stuff is information we're learning every day," he said.
Sambor, a 74-year-old former Ducks Unlimited employee, was one of the first people in the area to contract the coronavirus. He spent nearly a month in the hospital last spring, including 11 days on a ventilator. He was released in April, but he told the Tribune his life has been different post-COVID-19.
Sambor said he had a hemorrhage in the intensive care unit that resulted in nerve damage and paralysis in some of the muscles in his left leg. He said doctors told him he had to wait for the nerves in his leg to regenerate. The nerves "came back" about a month ago, and now Sambor's focus is on strengthening his leg.
"It's like a piece of ham hanging there," he said.
Sambor said he used a wheelchair, a walker and a cane before being able to walk unassisted. He started going to physical therapy in June.
"Everyone needs to wake up and smell the toast," he said of the severity of COVID-19.
Dena Williams, 42, of Fargo, used to work in a fast-paced job in psychiatry and exercise four to five times per week. Now she works a less-intensive job at a public health clinic and tires after lifting a light weight. She said she has "brain fog" and sometimes forgets what she had been saying during a conversation.
She believes she developed COVID-19 the weekend of March 20. She thought she had been overworking herself when she slept for the entire weekend, and she did not get tested for COVID-19 until early April. Her test came back negative, and she has not tested positive for antibodies.
Williams said her symptoms come and go but she can be in bed for several days in a row when she gets sick.
She keeps a white board where she writes positive affirmations. Once, after coming off a period of feeling unwell, Williams wrote "I'm better" on the board. A few weeks later, her symptoms came back.
"I never wrote it again," she said.
Medical scans, tests, a sleep study and blood draws have offered Williams few answers. Doctors have checked for seizure activity in her brain and looked at her heart to try to find the source of her fatigue. Williams said she was diagnosed with a type of post-viral chronic fatigue syndrome and anemia.
Williams has found support in online communities, including a Facebook group for people with long-term COVID-19 and on Reddit. Reading others' posts that describe her own experiences is validating, she said.
The bouts of sickness are becoming less intense and occur for shorter periods of time, Williams said. She tries to "put a positive spin" on her situation, and she's now grateful to walk down a flight of stairs or play with her dogs.
"It's brought anger into my life, and I've had to switch that out," Williams said.
