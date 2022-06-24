 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Old scams resurfacing in North Dakota

Several old scams are circulating again in North Dakota and catching some people unaware, according to Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

The Consumer Protection Division of the Attorney General’s Office has seen an increase in reports from victims of imposter scams such as the “government official” and “computer virus warning” scams. The victims were directed to withdraw cash from their bank and convert it into Bitcoin or cryptocurrency as part of the scam artist’s phony “investigation.” Some scam victims reported losing tens of thousands of dollars, according to Wrigley.

Scam artists are turning to cryptocurrency because it is almost impossible to track the transactions, and the funds are instantly available from anywhere in the world.

“These scams continue to be successful because the fraudsters exploit our natural tendency to be cooperative; but if someone claiming to be a government official tells you to withdraw money from your accounts or purchase gift cards in order to avoid immediate arrest, I guarantee it is a scam,” Wrigley said. “Furthermore, if you are instructed not to tell anyone about a requested transaction, that’s another sure sign of a scam.”

For scam prevention tips, go to https://bit.ly/39BbasT.

Wrigley sworn in (copy)

Attorney General Drew Wrigley

 Tom Stromme
