Old Red Old Ten Scenic Byway organization elects officers at annual meeting

The annual meeting of the Old Red Old Ten Scenic Byway Board of Directors was held Aug. 27 at the Boy Scout Cabin in Hebron’s Lions Park.

Elected as officers were Ben Kubischta, president; Lester Mutschelknaus, treasurer; and Robin Reynolds, secretary. Terms of office are from Sept. 1 through Aug. 30, 2022.

The Old Red Old Ten Scenic Byway runs 108 miles from Mandan to Dickinson on North Dakota Highway 10.

The nonprofit organization promotes the byway as an alternative route to interstate travel that brings tourism and business to its rural communities. For more information, go to www.oldredoldten.com.

