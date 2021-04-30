Officials work to get people vaccinated for COVID-19 as demand slows, but skepticism remains

Fears and concerns

One of the biggest reasons people are passing on the COVID-19 vaccine for now is fear of the side effects that can come with the shot, according to a U.S. Census Bureau survey.

Some people and groups such as Health Freedom North Dakota have concerns about the safety of the vaccine. Spokeswoman Tara Dukart described the COVID-19 vaccines as "experimental." The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, though the use of the J&J vaccine had been paused while regulators evaluated its connection to a rare blood clot.

"People's health is far too important," Dukart said of the concerns with vaccines.

She also listed concerns with the science used in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the long-term effects of the vaccines, and said "We don't know how this is going to affect the immune system."

"People want to see the proof that these vaccines are safe, and they want to see the proof that these vaccines are effective before they're willing to sign up for an experimental vaccine. We need to see evidence rather than just taking someone's word for it. Right now that evidence does not exist."