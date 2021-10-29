October becomes deadliest COVID-19 month in North Dakota in 2021

October has been the deadliest COVID-19 month this year in North Dakota, with 120 coronavirus-related deaths reported so far this month.

Figures on the Health Department's virus dashboard as of Wednesday show October deaths are nearly double September's total of 61.

The October total is still well below the state's pandemic high of 500 deaths last November, but fatalities have increased after a summer lull amid the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the virus. As a comparison, only 11 virus-related deaths occurred in July.

Not all of the COVID-19 deaths reported by the state are due directly to the disease. The statewide breakdown is about 83% of deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause, and 17% in which the disease was present but not the primary cause of death, according to state data.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard total for Morton County was 115 as of Wednesday. Burleigh County's total was 239. Morton's total has increased by 11 this month, and Burleigh's by 22.

Modeling by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates virus-related deaths in North Dakota will plateau over the next two weeks and then begin to decline again.

Hospitalizations also have increased amid delta, and hospital beds remained scarce in North Dakota on Wednesday due to the rise combined with staffing shortages. Fewer than 8% of staffed inpatient beds statewide were available, and only about 4% of intensive care unit beds were available.

The most recent state data showed 166 available staffed inpatient beds and 10 available ICU beds statewide. In Bismarck, neither Sanford Health nor CHI St. Alexius Health had any available general care beds. Sanford had one available ICU bed; CHI St. Alexius had none.

State health officials reported 166 current COVID-19 hospitalizations, down by three from Tuesday. They also confirmed 649 new COVID-19 cases, raising the pandemic total to 146,387, with 141,151 recoveries, 5,868 hospitalizations and 1,746 deaths.

The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate ticked up again, to 7.09%, still well above the state target of less than 5%.

Active COVID-19 cases rose on Wednesday, to 3,490 statewide and 603 in Burleigh-Morton. But they've been trending downward of late, from highs early this month of 4,500 statewide and 1,200 locally.

"Deaths and hospitalizations are generally lagging indicators. They are the later consequences of disease," Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section, said last week. "Generally they lag behind disease reports by up to a couple of weeks."

Sanford Health Bismarck incoming President and CEO Dr. Todd Schaffer said changes in hospitalization numbers can lag about 10 days behind changes in positivity rates.

More information

The state's vaccine dashboard shows about 55% of eligible North Dakota adults and about 33% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the CDC. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in nearly all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings. The transmission risk in the Bismarck-Mandan region is considered high.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.