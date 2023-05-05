North Dakota's paddlefish snagging season is underway with the start of May.

The season is scheduled to continue through May 21, though it's often closed early to preserve the resource. Last year's season lasted only about a week.

Paddlefish represent an ancient lineage of fish most closely related to sturgeons. There are only two species in the world; the North American species is found in the Missouri and Mississippi river basins, according to North Dakota's Game and Fish Department.

They have a large paddle-like snout or "rostrum" that they use to detect weak electrical fields generated by small food organisms. They're a large fish -- North Dakota's state record is a 131-pound whopper snagged in 2016.

Game and Fish uses the catch from the annual season to keep tabs on the population and health of the fish. Snag-and-release of all paddlefish is required on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays. Mandatory harvest of all snagged paddlefish is required on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. On those days the Williston-based nonprofit North Star Caviar offers a free cleaning station in exchange for the fish roe, which is sold for caviar.

Snagging is legal in all areas of the Yellowstone River in northwestern North Dakota, and in much of the area of the Missouri River west of the U.S. Highway 85 bridge to the Montana border. Anglers in some areas stand on the riverbank nearly shoulder-to-shoulder to try to snag a fish.

If the paddlefish season closes early because the harvest cap is reached, an extended snag-and-release-only period will be allowed for up to seven days immediately following the early closure, but not to extend beyond May 21.

Paddlefish tags are available for purchase at license vendors and online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

Full details on the season can be found at https://gf.nd.gov/news/6492.