North Dakota's Medical Expense Assistance Program closed

The state has closed the application period for North Dakota's Medical Expense Assistance Program early, citing "overwhelming response."

The state designated $2.5 million in federal CARES Act coronavirus relief aid for the program to provide medical expense assistance to first responders and front-line health care workers infected with COVID-19. Eligible applicants may receive up to $5,000 each. Applications were considered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The application period was to close Sunday. State officials closed it on Tuesday instead, after receiving nearly 3,000 applications.

